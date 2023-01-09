Subscribe
Search

New Cargo Service Begins at Port Canaveral

January 9, 2023

(Photo: Port Canaveral)
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

Bulk materials supplier Blue Water Industries has entered into an agreement with Port Canaveral terminal operator Ambassador Services International (ASI) to import between 400,000 to 800,000 metric tons annually of various sized aggregate through Port Canaveral. Scheduled deliveries of the products originating in eastern Canada will arrive at Port Canaveral monthly and distributed throughout Florida and the southeastern United States for use in roadway construction projects.

“This is solid cargo business for our Port and a great business win for our partners at Ambassador,” stated Port CEO, Capt. John Murray. “Our Port’s location and ASI’s operation expansion provided Blue Water with a winning opportunity to more efficiently move product from point of origin to point of use.”

Port Canaveral is a major East Coast port with a long history of handling a broad mix of bulk and breakbulk cargos, including aggregates, petroleum products, lumber and building materials, and other commodities. Cargo throughput numbers at the port have been steadily increasing year over year, hitting new high volumes of tonnage in the last fiscal year (2022).

The first offload of 52,000 metric tons from the M/V Bulk Valor was celebrated with the traditional plaque exchange between the ship’s master, Capt. Enver Akcora, and Port CEO Capt. John Murray to welcome the crew on their inaugural visit to Port Canaveral.

Intermodal North America Cargo Americas Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

© ADLC / Adobe Stock

US Container Imports Retreat to Pre-pandemic Level
Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
© rabbit75_fot / Adobe Stock

Port of New York and New Jersey Remains US' Top Container...
© Elles Rijsdijk / Adobe Stock

ONE Acquires Stakes in Three California Box Terminals
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Investing in Capacity


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
Ports
DNV and Ørbeck-Nilssen at Nor-Shipping: taking a lead role in the future of maritime. Image courtesy NorShipping

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV
People & Company News

Interview

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News