Thursday, November 19, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

Callan Marine Names Stika CFO

Matt Sitka (Photo: Callan Marine)

Dredging contractor Callan Marine announced it has hired Matt Sitka as the Galveston, Texas-based company's new chief financial officer.

A 15-year veteran of the industrial services, dredging, and marine construction industry, Sitka, CPA, MBA, brings experience in the petrochemical, refining, power generation, marine, public and government industries, in addition to four years in public accounting.

“We are thrilled to have Matt on our team,” said Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “He excels at communicating and establishing positive relationships between all sectors of the company, from the board of directors, management and operations team. He is a great asset to our group of professionals at Callan.”

