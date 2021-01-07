28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 7, 2021

BIMCO: Global Container Volumes Projected to be Down 1.5% for 2020

© Idanupong / Adobe Stock

© Idanupong / Adobe Stock

Despite the alarming headlines in the spring of last year, container shipping proved remarkably resilient in 2020 in terms of  volumes as well as freight rates. After a 5.0 million TEU (7.3%) drop in volumes in the first five months of the year, volumes were  down by only 1.7% -  a loss of 2.6 million TEU – by the end of November.

Of the three largest trades, Far East to North America has been the best performing, up by 1.1m TEU (6.4%) in the first 11 months of the year. The last few months have been the strongest for this trade, managing to more than make up for lost volumes in the early months of the year. This has caused problems for supply chains as the rush of containers have overwhelmed some ports.

Despite the fact that container volumes have been stronger in the last few months of 2020 than they were in 2019, both the Intra-Asia and Far East to Europe trades, they remain in negative territory when looking at it on an accumulated basis: down by 1.3% and 5.3% respectively.

“BIMCO now expects global container volumes to have fallen by less than 1.5% in 2020 , which is far better than what we anticipated when the pandemic raged in Q2, although even this figure hides how profitable a year it has in fact been for liner companies. Strong capacity management when volumes fell allowed them to minimize their loses, and they have since been able to cash in on low bunker prices and record high spot freight rates on many trades as volumes have improved,” says Peter Sand, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst.

“Looking ahead, the coming quarters will see a strong focus on the repositioning of empties and even out the imbalanced caused by the stop-n-go demand of 2020. Furthermore, focus will now turn towards the Chinese New Year, which is set to be different to any other in terms of both celebrations and exports.”

Related News

Trader Unipec's Olympic Fighter was due to load the one million barrel cargo, according to a local shipping agent./ Image by: Claudio Ritossa - MarineTraffic.com (file photo)

Libya's Hariga Oil Port Loading Blocked by Sit-in Guards

 © canaran / Adobe Stock

EU Imposes Duties on Some Turkish Iron, Steel Imports

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int