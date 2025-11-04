Subscribe
Search

Egypt's Suez Canal Revenues Rise 14% as Red Sea Tensions Ease

November 4, 2025

© Val Traveller - stock.adobe.com
© Val Traveller - stock.adobe.com

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues rose 14.2% year-on-year between July and October, the canal authority said on Tuesday, citing calmer conditions in the Red Sea after a ceasefire in Gaza and a pick up in traffic through the vital waterway.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait that links them in 2023 and 2024 in what they described as solidarity with the Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza, prompting many shippers to switch to alternative routes.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said 229 ships returned to transit through the canal in October, the highest monthly figure since the start of the regional crisis, adding that traffic volumes and tonnage had shown a "relative improvement" in recent months.

From July to October, 4,405 vessels carrying 185 million metric tons passed through the canal, compared with 4,332 ships carrying 167.6 million tons in the same period last year, Rabie told Reuters during a meeting with representatives from 20 major shipping lines in Ismailia.

Rabie said the positive atmosphere following last month's Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Gaza's future had encouraged many carriers to resume using the canal.

He invited global shipping companies to conduct trial voyages through the waterway, underscoring Egypt's efforts to restore confidence among maritime operators after months of disruption in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab region.

French shipping line CMA CGM has already resumed crossings with two large container vessels, while other operators, including MSC, Ever Green, and Cosco, said they were considering expanding their activity through the canal as conditions stabilise.

The Suez Canal, the fastest sea route between Europe and Asia, remains a key source of hard currency for Egypt, which has faced financial strain amid regional instability and reduced transit traffic earlier this year.

(Reuters)

Egypt Suez Canal Financial Revenue Growth Geopolitics and Regional Stability

Related Logistics News

Source: Suez Canal Authority

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease
Selandia Seaways is set to operate on DFDS' Tunis-Marseille route. © DFDS

DFDS to Sell Freight Ferry for Fleet Optimization
© Adobe Stock/vladsv

Pakistan Cancels 21 Eni LNG Cargoes to Curb Excess Imports
© Ocean Network Express

Ocean Network Express Releases Financial Results for Q2...
Source: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York
© Adobe Stock/JT Jeeraphun

Europort 2025 to Discuss Ship Finance Troubles for...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Matson Paid $6.4 million in Port Fees to China

Matson Paid $6.4 million in Port Fees to China

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Egypt's Suez Canal Revenues Rise 14% as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Egypt's Suez Canal Revenues Rise 14% as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record in 2024, Secures Clean Energy Storage Agreement

Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record in 2024, Secures Clean Energy Storage Agreement

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Lula: CELAC summit will discuss Venezuela and US military presence
FAA stops traffic at Washington DC Airport after threat against plane reported
The Canadian budget: Key measures proposed