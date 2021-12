BIMCO has appointed Niels Rasmussen as its Chief Shipping Analyst who will take up his new role on January 3,2022.



Most recently Rasmussen was Global Head of Research at Maersk Broker, a role he held for six years focusing on the main shipping segments; dry bulk, tanker, and container. Prior to that, Rasmussen held several different roles at Maersk Line, which took him around the world including postings in Japan, Singapore and the United States.