Bilbao Port Authority Progresses on '23-'26 Strategy Plan

February 24, 2025

Port of Bilbao, Ro-Ro Ferry Traffic Image: Bilbao Port Authority
The Bilbao Port Authority reports it is making progress toward its 2023-2026 Strategy Plan, with advancements in sustainability, infrastructure and economic growth.

Key highlights include:

  • Sustainability Initiatives: The port has reduced air pollution and carbon footprint by 27%, launched dock electrification projects, and secured €80 million from the European Investment Bank to fund renewable energy efforts.
  • Traffic & Business Growth: Cargo volumes increased by 5% in 2024, exceeding the national average of 2.7%, with 34.4 million tonnes handled.
  • Infrastructure Expansion: With a 92% land occupancy rate, the port is investing €55.14 million in the second phase of the Central Breakwater project, adding 310,000 m² of new space by 2027.
  • Innovation & Digitalization: Ongoing efforts to enhance intermodal transport, implement innovative port technologies, and foster a customer-centric culture.
  • Financial Strength: Revenue rose 11.6% to €76.7 million, ensuring the port can fund infrastructure and service improvements.


Ports Infrastructures

