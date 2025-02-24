Bilbao Port Authority Progresses on '23-'26 Strategy Plan

The Bilbao Port Authority reports it is making progress toward its 2023-2026 Strategy Plan, with advancements in sustainability, infrastructure and economic growth.

Key highlights include:

Sustainability Initiatives: The port has reduced air pollution and carbon footprint by 27%, launched dock electrification projects, and secured €80 million from the European Investment Bank to fund renewable energy efforts.

Ongoing efforts to enhance intermodal transport, implement innovative port technologies, and foster a customer-centric culture. Financial Strength: Revenue rose 11.6% to €76.7 million, ensuring the port can fund infrastructure and service improvements.



