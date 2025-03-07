Subscribe
AST Becomes Reseller of 'Anti-Spoof' Safety Solution

March 7, 2025

AST Networks becomes an official re-seller of SAL Navigation's SAL SPU-200, an anti-jamming and anti-spoofing solution designed to safeguard vessel operations. Credit: AST Networks
AST Networks announced it is an official re-seller of the SAL SPU-200, an anti-jamming and anti-spoofing solution designed to safeguard vessel operations. 

The SAL SPU-200 system, designed by SAL Navigation, delivers resilience, precision, and security, enhancing operational performance for commercial and government maritime stakeholder worldwide.

Key benefits of the SAL SPU-200 include signal protection, navigational accuracy, operational reliability, integration, real-time threat detection and response, and backup power and connectivity. 

The maritime industry is facing unprecedented threats from satellite navigation jamming and spoofing, particularly in high-risk regions like the Baltic Sea. Persistent GNSS disruptions have led to vessels losing course, increased collision risks, and severe operational inefficiencies. These threats not only compromise safety but also hinder regulatory compliance and economic stability. The SAL SPU-200 directly addresses these challenges by ensuring reliable navigation in even the most hostile signal environments.

As an authorized reseller of the SAL SPU-200, AST Networks is committed to supporting maritime stakeholders through 24/7 support, rapid equipment deployment, tailored security solutions, training and onboarding.

