Balmoral Tanks Appoints Lockwood, Tsang

Balmoral Tanks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aberdeen-based engineering and manufacturing business, Balmoral Group, announced two senior appointments: Gary Lockwood becomes the new operations director at Balmoral Tanks’ Llantrisant facility in South Wales while Cheong Tsang moves into a similar role in Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire.

Lockwood has enjoyed a career across the defence, aerospace and electronic contract manufacturing sectors where he has held responsibility for engineering, operations, program management and business development. He is a time served electrical engineer from the Atomic Weapons Establishment where he achieved an ONC & HNC in electrical electronics before undertaking further qualifications in personnel management, continual improvement and LEAN, more recently completing an APM PMQ.

The new operations director for the Thurnscoe plant is Cheong Tsang. Born in Hong Kong and raised from an early age in Scotland, Tsang received his BSc in production engineering and management from Strathclyde University and, from there, has followed a career in engineering and manufacturing. Mr Tsang has held various management and directorial roles in design/development, quality/process control, production and operations and has worked extensively in the UK, China and Germany.