Baker Marine Solutions to Offer Greensea IQ's EverClean Services

Autonomous underwater robotics solutions provider Greensea IQ announced a it is partnering with Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) to expand its innovative hull cleaning service offering in Louisiana ports.

BMS will serve as a subcontractor and sales representative for Greensea IQ’s EverClean hull cleaning service throughout Louisiana, including at the Port of New Orleans, and expand the EverClean brand into new regional markets.

BMS, a Covington, La. based provider of marine and offshore expertise, brings subsea robotics experience to the collaboration, having recently added Baker Subsea Solutions (BSS) to its portfolio.

“Baker Marine Solutions is an ideal partner for us as we expand EverClean’s reach,” said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Greensea IQ. “Their experience and commitment to quality and safety align perfectly with our goals, and we’re confident that this collaboration will deliver great value to the maritime industry in Louisiana and beyond.”

“Partnering with Greensea IQ was an easy decision for us,” said Mike MacMillan, General Manager of Baker Subsea Solutions. “As we expand our capabilities, we are focused on ensuring we not only provide additional services, but that we do so safely and efficiently. While we have extensive experience in subsea robotics, hull cleaning with this technology is somewhat new to our region. What this technology provides in terms of fuel savings, carbon reduction, and maintenance is what makes it most attractive. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Greensea IQ and expanding into new markets.”