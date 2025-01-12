Australia Boosts Status of Western Australian Ports

The Australian government has provided First Port of Entry status to three ports in Western Australia’s north: Wyndham, Ashburton and Dampier.

The status means that goods subject to biosecurity and other controls will be allowed to land and enter Australia from the ports. This will allow for more direct international shipping, so that businesses and industries in the East Kimberley and Pilbara regions will be able to import and export goods closer to their operations.

Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook, said: “First point of entry is a critically important decision that will unlock significant economic opportunities across the Kimberley and Pilbara, supporting local business, local jobs and local communities.

“Allowing direct imports and exports through Wyndham Port is a major boost for the East Kimberley’s agricultural, resources and tourism industries, reducing costs for local businesses and kickstarting a new era for economic development in the region.”

The number of vessels to pass through the Port of Wyndham each year is expected to double by 2033.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia has welcomed the move, saying it will slash emissions related to the trucking of goods over long distances. It will also speed up and cut transport costs for equipment crucial to decarbonising the resources sector, such as wind turbines and transmission lines.



