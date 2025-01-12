Subscribe
Search

Australia Boosts Status of Western Australian Ports

January 12, 2025

Source: Pilbara Ports
Source: Pilbara Ports

The Australian government has provided First Port of Entry status to three ports in Western Australia’s north: Wyndham, Ashburton and Dampier.

The status means that goods subject to biosecurity and other controls will be allowed to land and enter Australia from the ports. This will allow for more direct international shipping, so that businesses and industries in the East Kimberley and Pilbara regions will be able to import and export goods closer to their operations.

Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook, said: “First point of entry is a critically important decision that will unlock significant economic opportunities across the Kimberley and Pilbara, supporting local business, local jobs and local communities.

“Allowing direct imports and exports through Wyndham Port is a major boost for the East Kimberley’s agricultural, resources and tourism industries, reducing costs for local businesses and kickstarting a new era for economic development in the region.”

The number of vessels to pass through the Port of Wyndham each year is expected to double by 2033.

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia has welcomed the move, saying it will slash emissions related to the trucking of goods over long distances. It will also speed up and cut transport costs for equipment crucial to decarbonising the resources sector, such as wind turbines and transmission lines.

Ports

Related Logistics News

(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted
Foto linehandlers (c) SAAM

New Line Handlers for SAAM Vancouver Fleet
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

US Port Labor Talks to Resume on Tuesday
(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
A boxship transits the Panama Canal (c) Searagen / AdobeStock

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal
NTSB Vice Chairman Alvin Brown (c) NTSB

NTSB's Alvin Brown Appointed Vice Chairman

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Höegh Autoliners Secures Low-Carbon Towage Service in Australia.

Höegh Autoliners Secures Low-Carbon Towage Service in Australia.

Australia Boosts Status of Western Australian Ports

Australia Boosts Status of Western Australian Ports

New Sanctions Expected to Have Severe Consequences for Russia

New Sanctions Expected to Have Severe Consequences for Russia

Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Predicted flight development runs counter to climate objectives, research study says
Guyana signs loan agreement with US EXIM Bank for $526 Million to fund energy project
Reactions to the new U.S. sanctions on Russian energy interests