AsstrA appoints Staples as Middle East Regional Head

AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG, an international logistics and transportation company, announced the appointment of Daniel Staples as its newest addition to the executive team.

Staples will focus on AsstrA’s growth in regional Project Logistics and spearhead initiatives to optimize supply chain processes, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth. His proven track record in successfully navigating complex logistics challenges in the Middle East region aligns seamlessly with AsstrA's commitment to delivering unparalleled service to clients worldwide.





