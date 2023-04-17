Subscribe
Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at Rosario Ports

April 17, 2023

© Sebastian / Adobe Stock
Argentina grains inspectors have launched a 24-hour strike that is halting shipments at key river ports in farm transport hub Rosario, the ports chamber CAPyM said on Monday.

The strike by the Urgara grains inspectors union is linked to conflicts over a port in the city of Buenos Aires and what it says are high taxes applied to workers' salaries.

The strike "is affecting absolutely all the ports (in Rosario). They are all stopped as a result of the Urgara strike," Guillermo Wade, head of CAPyM, told Reuters, adding that the measure was preventing ships being loaded.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third largest in corn, and a key supplier of wheat.


(Reuters - Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

