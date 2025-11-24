Ardmore Shipping Deploys SteelCorr AI Solution to Enhance Vessel Corrosion Monitoring

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has rolled out a fleetwide deployment of SteelCorr, an AI-powered application designed to enhance corrosion monitoring and paint maintenance across its fleet. The initiative marks another step in Ardmore’s strategy to embed innovation into everyday operations and support safety, performance, and long-term asset integrity.

The SteelCorr Digital Paint Report (DPR) app is now in use across Ardmore vessels, enabling crew to track corrosion and manage paint condition through a unified, data-driven platform. Using artificial intelligence, the tool analyses images uploaded by crew members to automatically generate corrosion reports, identify trends, and optimize maintenance planning and inventory control.

The app improves consistency and accuracy in fleet condition monitoring, whilst also significantly reducing manual reporting time and enabling more efficient workflows. This frees up crew time to focus on higher-value operational priorities.

The introduction of SteelCorr’s DPR technology will also help preserve the integrity of Ardmore’s high-quality fleet, extending their operational life, supporting safer performance, and reducing the risk of unscheduled repair costs.

The implementation of the DPR app is part of Ardmore’s broader digitalization journey, including its Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which focuses on applying new technologies to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and strengthen resilience across the business.