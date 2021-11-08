28931 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, November 8, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 8, 2021

Antonelli named new SVP at MedCruise

Francesca Antonelli, head of cruises of the PAV, elected vice-president of the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports. Photo courtesy Port Authority of Valencia (PAV)

Francesca Antonelli, head of cruises of the PAV, elected vice-president of the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports. Photo courtesy Port Authority of Valencia (PAV)

The head of cruises of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Francesca Antonelli, was elected as the new senior vice-president of the Mediterranean Cruise Ports Association (MedCruise). The elections were held during the 59th edition of the MedCruise Assembly held in Barcelona where Figen Ayan, director of Galataport Istanbul was appointed as the new president of the Association.

Lorenzo Vera, representative of the Port of Motril, who has been elected vice-president, and Elisa Zamora of the Port of Tenerife have also joined the new MedCruise board of directors. Antonelli, who was running for the post together with representatives of the ports of Tenerife, Sardinia, Genoa and Civitavecchia, congratulated all the members of the new board of directors and representatives of the different ports who took part in the assembly. 

MedCruise has the mission to promote the cruise industry in the Mediterranean and its adjacent seas. The Association helps its members to benefit from the growth of the cruise industry by providing networking, advocacy and professional development opportunities. It was created in 1996, through a partnership agreement between 16 ports from seven different countries. The Association now covers 21 countries, represents 140 ports and has 34 members.

Related News

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 (Photo: Peel Ports)

UK's Peel Ports Pushes to Be Net Zero of Carbon Emissions by 2040

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 © Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Japanese Shipping Companies Reap Big Profits Amid Supply Chain Chaos

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● Ukraine

SDA Engineering Manager

● Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Sales Administrator Ravebo Marine Services

● Holland

Full-time Engineering Laboratory Technician

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int