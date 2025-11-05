Subscribe
Anglo-Eastern Debuts Methanol Bunkering Simulator, Courses

November 5, 2025

Image courtesy Anglo-Eastern Univan Group

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group introduced its methanol bunkering simulator in October, developed in collaboration with Wärtsilä, a system that delivers both theoretical and practical training for the safe handling of methanol as a marine fuel. This follows the launch of the world’s first functional LNG ((Liquefied Natural Gas))/ammonia bunkering station skid at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy (AEMA) in Karjat, Mumbai in February.
 
Alongside the training skid, Anglo-Eastern has introduced basic and advanced Methanol and bunkering courses ensuring its seafarers are fully prepared for emerging fuel-handling requirements and servicing on vessels powered by methyl/ethyl alcohol (methanol), courses designed to equip maritime professionals with the knowledge and skills required to safely and efficiently operate ships using alternative fuels.
 
“Decarbonization is not just about adopting new technologies; it’s also about preparing the people who will operate them. By investing in these advanced training facilities, we are ensuring our seafarers and industry partners have the skills to safely and efficiently handle alternative fuels and propulsion systems,” said Capt. Aalok Sharma, Group Director of Training at Anglo-Eastern.

Anglo-Eastern’s dual fuel capabilities span LNG, LPG, ammonia, methanol to hydrogen and WAPS. Presently, the company is actively engaged with 130+ dual-fuel vessels and 130 newbuilding projects as of October.

