Alabama Port Authority Selects Konecranes RTGs to for New Intermodal Terminal

September 26, 2025

The Alabama Port Authority has ordered two Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for its new intermodal facility in Montgomery, Alabama. The order was booked in Q3 2025 and delivery is scheduled for Q4 2026.

Container volumes at Alabama’s Port of Mobile grew from approximately 502,000 TEUs in 2021 to more than 563,000 TEUs in 2023. With more growth expected, the Alabama Port Authority is now developing the Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF). The two new Konecranes RTGs will provide the backbone for container handling at the ICTF, supporting efficient transfers to rail and truck transportation.

In addition to Active Load Control, which prevents container sway, the RTGs will have a range of Konecranes Smart Features that make operations safer, faster and automation ready. Auto-steering, Auto-positioning and Auto-TOS Reporting work together to ensure efficient operation and accurate container placement, seamlessly integrated with the terminal operating system (TOS). Stack Collision Prevention and Auto Path Optimizing enhance safety and yard efficiency, while Auto-Truck Guiding directs road trucks accurately for container pick-up and drop-off.

This is the Alabama Port Authority’s first investment in Konecranes RTGs, extending a relationship that began in 2001 with the delivery of a Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane. That crane is still in operation, handling containers and breakbulk cargo.

This is part of Konecranes’ path to port automationwhere container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps.

