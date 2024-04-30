Acteon’s LDD Getsy Busy at Scottish Port's Infrastructure Upgrade

LDD, an Acteon company, has been awarded a contract by George Leslie to perform piling works on the Kennacraig Port's ferry terminal in Scotland.

LDD, a marine foundations brand within Acteon, is supplying reverse circulation drilling (RCD) services to George Leslie to construct a new sheet pile quay wall at Kennacraig Port.

The project is being undertaken in challenging ground conditions with hardness ranging from 90 to 150 MPa.

Kennacraig is an existing operational ferry terminal, and the piling works will upgrade the port infrastructure to facilitate the use of new vessels. The improvements are part of the New Islay Vessel Enabling Works project spanning the three sites of Port Ellen, Kennacraig and Port Askaig.

As part of the upgrades at Kennacraig, a new steel tubular pile quay wall is being constructed in front of the existing sheet pile quay wall, with an associated new pile ramp structure. Additionally, vertical piles are being socketed into the underlying bedrock to support the new ramp structure.

The tubular steel piles are being driven and socketed into the underlying bedrock, extended via a bored rock socket, and infilled with reinforced concrete.

The drilling work started in January 2024 and is expected to be completed in September this year.

LDD is performing the work from the Haven Seariser 2 jack-up barge supplied by Red7Marine. The equipment used includes a drilling rig, hydraulic power pack, gripper can, NW500 flange weighted collar and a bottom hole assembly.

“It is exciting to embark on a new collaboration with George Leslie, especially on such a complex port infrastructure enhancement project. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and implementing our expertise in marine foundation construction across varying soil conditions, as well as growing our relationship to enable future projects together,” said James Dobson, Head of Projects, LDD.