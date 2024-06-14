GAC to Acquire Quadrant Pacific’s Ship Agency Business

GAC Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Quadrant Pacific to acquire its agency business, formerly its network partner in New Zealand.

Since its establishment in 2008, GAC New Zealand has operated in partnership with Quadrant Pacific. With this acquisition, GAC New Zealand will directly manage ship agency services at all ports across the country.

The acquisition will be finalized by July 1, 2024, with integration of agency staff members from Quadrant Pacific into GAC New Zealand’s operations.