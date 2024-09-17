AAPA Latam Appoints Juan Duarte as Executive President

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) announced the reconstitution of its presence in Latin America with the appointment of Juan Duarte as the first Latin American to serve as Executive President of AAPA in Latin America.

Duarte comes to head AAPA Latin America after his role as CEO of DUAGA, a leading consultancy in the port sector in Latin America, and his active participation in the AAPA Professional Development Board in the United States, where he has contributed to the development of the training strategy for the new generation of port directors.

In addition, the trade group confirmed that Zulma Dinelli will once again lead the organization of AAPA Latam, which will take place in June 2025 in Lima, Peru. As CEO of PR Ports, and with a long history in AAPA for Latin America, Dinelli is a key figure in the convening and success of international port forums, and her return ensures the continuity of AAPA Latam as a meeting place fordecision makers in the maritime port industry.

Paul Anderson, Chairman of the AAPA Board of Directors and President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, said, “Juan Duarte is an experienced and capable leader who can help us advance our mission as President of AAPA Latin America.”

Hydi Webb, Director and CEO of Port Miami, said, “Latin America represents 48 percent of our trade, so I celebrate the continued presence of AAPA in the region. I am sure that AAPA Latin America will create new opportunities for all members and the maritime industry.”

Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach in California, also underlined the growing role of Latin America: “Latin America is an important emerging market, as shippers seek the most efficient routes for goods and countries diversify their trading partners. Juan is an inspiring choice to lead this effort. I look forward to Latin America’s efforts to expand economic opportunities for all and increase prosperity in that region of the world.”

AAPA Latin America plans to intensify its coordination and cooperation work with strategic actors such as the Inter-American Commission on Ports of the OAS (CIP/OAS), a natural ally in the development of the port sector in Latin America, among other logistics associations and port councils in the different countries of Latam.

Duarte said, "We are facing the return of the AAPA Latam Family, which represents the rebirth of the organization in the region, with the objective of strengthening the competitiveness of our ports and logistics companies, strengthening ties of cooperation and continuing to be key players in the economic development of Latin America."

Cary Davis, President and CEO of AAPA in the United States, said, "We are excited about the potential that this reconstitution brings and we look forward to seeing the impact that Juan Duarte and his team will achieve."