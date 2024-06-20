Zinus to Deliver CMS for Shore Power System at Portsmouth Port

Zinus announced it has secured a contract with ABB for the delivery of the CRU500 cable management system (CMS) for end-client Portsmouth International Port.

The contract entails the delivery of one CMS Cruise unit along with three shore-side cabinets, tailored to optimize aesthetics and functionality for the port environment. In addition, as part of the contract, Zinus will establish local representation to provide local service.

According to Zinus, one of the key highlights of the CRU500 CMS is its fully electric design, featuring cables neatly organized within cable chains. This innovative approach not only enhances safety but also reduces weight, making it the lightest CMS system available for cruise ships in the market today.

The equipment will be used as part of a UK government funded Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition (ZEVI) project, called Sea Change. This is a shore power system that will operate across the three busiest berths at Portsmouth International Port, which will allow visiting ferry or cruise ships to turn off their engines as they will be able to ‘plug-in’ and use green electricity to run their onboard systems.

Providing shore power will reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality around the port. It is estimated that the system will save over 20,000 tonnes of CO2e per annum from 2027. This is the equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of around 2,500 UK households (source).