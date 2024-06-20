Subscribe
Search

Zinus to Deliver CMS for Shore Power System at Portsmouth Port

June 20, 2024

(Photo: Zinus)
(Photo: Zinus)

Zinus announced it has secured a contract with ABB for the delivery of the CRU500 cable management system (CMS) for end-client Portsmouth International Port.

The contract entails the delivery of one CMS Cruise unit along with three shore-side cabinets, tailored to optimize aesthetics and functionality for the port environment. In addition, as part of the contract, Zinus will establish local representation to provide local service.

According to Zinus, one of the key highlights of the CRU500 CMS is its fully electric design, featuring cables neatly organized within cable chains. This innovative approach not only enhances safety but also reduces weight, making it the lightest CMS system available for cruise ships in the market today.

The equipment will be used as part of a UK government funded Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition (ZEVI) project, called Sea Change. This is a shore power system that will operate across the three busiest berths at Portsmouth International Port, which will allow visiting ferry or cruise ships to turn off their engines as they will be able to ‘plug-in’ and use green electricity to run their onboard systems.

Providing shore power will reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality around the port. It is estimated that the system will save over 20,000 tonnes of CO2e per annum from 2027. This is the equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of around 2,500 UK households (source).

Technology Infrastructure Shore Power Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Marinfloc AB

With Pending Regulations, Marinfloc Pioneers in Wastewater...
© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

US Harbor Craft: Measuring Opportunity for Zero Emissions
(Photo: NYSERDA)

Construction Begins at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal
© johannes86 / Adobe Stock

Autonomy Will Advance Maritime Decarbonization
Image courtesy Proman Stena Bulk

Methanol-Fueled Stena Prosperous Christened in Singapore
Stefano Sommadossi (Source: NatPower Marine)

Green Shipping Corridors Planned Between UK and Ireland

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Singapore to Seek Compensation from Shipowner for Oil Spill

Singapore to Seek Compensation from Shipowner for Oil Spill

Zinus to Deliver CMS for Shore Power System at Portsmouth Port

Zinus to Deliver CMS for Shore Power System at Portsmouth Port

MASABA Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Site

MASABA Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Site

With Pending Regulations, Marinfloc Pioneers in Wastewater Treatment

With Pending Regulations, Marinfloc Pioneers in Wastewater Treatment

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News