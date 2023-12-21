Subscribe
Zinus Charging Solution Ordered for Zero-emissions RoPax Ferry

December 21, 2023

Zinus announced it has won a contract to supply its autonomous charging solution for a new zero-emissions, lightweight Ro-Pax ferry.

The endeavor is led by shipbuilder Incat Tasmania, and commissioned by their South American customer Buquebús. The ferry will operate between Argentina and Uruguay, providing efficient and eco-friendly transportation services to as many as 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles.

Zinus will be supplying its autonomous charging solution, which includes the SWC200 Onboard Unit and ZPP800 charging tower solution. This technology will allow the vessel to connect seamlessly to the shore and charge its batteries efficiently.

"The significance of this project cannot be overstated," said Ronny Olson, Sales Manager at Zinus. "This Ro-Pax ferry represents a giant leap towards decarbonized maritime operations. We are thrilled to contribute our innovative charging solution to this groundbreaking initiative."

The fully electric ferry has an overall length of 130 meters, making it the largest vessel of its kind. The battery modules and energy storage system on board are four times larger than those on any other electric or hybrid ship currently in operation.

Zinus said its autonomous charging solution is designed and ready to handle the increased demand, with double the current output compared to their previous systems. The output capacity for this project's solution is 16000A DC / 8000A AC, ensuring efficient and rapid charging.

