Subscribe
Search

Yara Clean Ammonia, Bunker Holding Team on Ammonia

June 23, 2023

Christoffer Berg Lassen and Murali Srinivasan. Image courtesy Bunker Holding/Yara Clean Ammonia
Christoffer Berg Lassen and Murali Srinivasan. Image courtesy Bunker Holding/Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) and Bunker Holding Group signed an MoU establishing the intention to collaborate to accelerate the development of the market for ammonia as a shipping fuel. This agreement connects two key elements of the supply chain needed to achieve the use of clean ammonia as a shipping fuel, namely a global supplier of clean ammonia and the largest bunker supplier today in terms of end users.

This commitment will cover multiple global geographies and focus on serving first mover initiatives spanning different regions.
Ammonia, a sustainable solution for maritime transport.

Bunkering Infrastructure Ammonia MOU Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(Photo: USACE)

Dredging: Keeping the Mississippi Open
Image courtesy Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Builds a Better Fleet
(Image: Kalmar)

Kalmar's New Reachstackers Made Using Emission-free Steel
(Image: Liebherr)

HHLA Orders Automated Ship to Shore Container Cranes
(File photo: Curtin Maritime)

USACE Awards More than $100 Million in Dredging Work
© 2ragon / Adobe Stock

Jobs at Stake as California Port Terminal Upgrades to...

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Maritime Safety - Enclosed Space Safety

Maritime Safety - Enclosed Space Safety

Yara Clean Ammonia, Bunker Holding Team on Ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia, Bunker Holding Team on Ammonia

Toomy Tapped as Chairman at Port of New Orleans

Toomy Tapped as Chairman at Port of New Orleans

Mixed Fortunes on Far East to Europe Trrades

Mixed Fortunes on Far East to Europe Trrades

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News