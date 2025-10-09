Xeneta Launches New Solutions at Industry Summit

Xeneta, a leading ocean and air freight rate intelligence platform, has unveiled a new generation of in-platform products, marking the next chapter in the company’s mission to transform freight procurement through data, insights and AI.

Presented live to hundreds of industry leaders at the annual Xeneta Summit in Barcelona, the new products will redefine how freight is bought and sold by reducing manual work and helping procurement teams to make better and faster decisions.

"For decades, global procurement has been defined by fragmented data, fragile contracts and manual processes, but we can change that," said Fabio Brocca, Xeneta Chief Product Officer. "With Xeneta, we have one integrated platform where data, insights and AI come together to drive confident, strategic decision-making.

Product launch: Xeneta generative AI Agents

Xeneta AI Agents are specialized and autonomous AI-powered copilots for procurement teams. The AI Agents analyze freight data to surface opportunities, suggest recommendations and even generate ready-to-send carrier communications.

The first three agents are now available for early access:

Spend Optimization Agent – identifies saving opportunities across high spend corridors.

Supplier Optimization Agent – compares suppliers based on cost, reliability, and capacity.

Capacity Planning Agent – helps allocate volume dynamically based on real-time trade capacity.

Product launch: Integrated Rate Management

Procurement teams have long battled inconsistent rate sheets, scattered Excel files and outdated templates. Xeneta Integrated Rate Management (IRM) replaces this fragmentation with a unified rate repository inside the Xeneta platform.

Users can now upload, store and manage all freight contracts in one place, with automatic mapping to the Xeneta data model, built-in audit trails and direct benchmarking against live market data.

Product launch: Indexing Solution

Market volatility continues to challenge long-term contracts. Xeneta’s Indexing Solution empower shippers and carriers to move from slow RFQs to dynamic, Index-Linked Contracts (ILCs) that evolve with the market.

Building on the success of the Index Simulator released earlier this year, Xeneta now introduces the Index Live Contract Manager, which automates formula calculations, performance tracking and audit logs, executing index-linked contracts directly inside the Xeneta platform.

“Indexing brings fairness and trust back into freight procurement. You can simulate, negotiate and now execute index-linked contracts in-platform, cutting tender cycles from months to days and ensuring both sides pay or earn fair market rates," said Brocca.

The launches are part of Xeneta’s broader roadmap to create an integrated decision engine for freight procurement; This combines the company’s market data with service performance metrics from eeSea (acquired by Xeneta in 2025) and intelligent automation powered by AI.