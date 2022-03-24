Xeneta Appoints Finbow, Irvine to Exec Team

Xeneta, a leader in ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index, announced the appointment of two new sales executives. Scott Irvine joins Xeneta as VP of Freight Forwarding and Laura Finbow will serve as Director of Sales Enablement.

Scott Irvine has worked in the logistics industry for over two decades holding senior leadership roles across both shippers and freight forwarders. Most recently Scott was the VP of Air & Ocean for Zencargo, a leading digital freight forwarder. At Xeneta, Scott will spearhead freight forwarding initiatives and help grow the company’s business within the segment.



As Xeneta’s Director of Sales Enablement, Laura Finbow will lead initiatives that transform the company’s revenue operations. Finbow’s knowledge and experience will play a critical role in guiding the organization as it scales systems and processes across sales, marketing and other departments. Before joining Xeneta, Finbow served as Managing Director EMEA at digital freight platform Magaya. Finbow has also held management roles at INTTRA and Safmarine.