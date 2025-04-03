Subscribe
Worley Secures Work on German LNG Terminal

April 3, 2025

Brunsbüttel terminal (Credit: RWE)
Brunsbüttel terminal (Credit: RWE)

Worley has secured a contract by German state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) for Phase 2 of the Brunsbüttel Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Under the contract, Worley will provide construction, installation and commissioning services, through its offices in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Separately, Worley is also providing engineering and procurement services.

DET, a wholly owned subsidiary of the German federal government, states that Phase 2 of the FSRU terminal will facilitate the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via marine and land infrastructure, providing essential resources needed to support Germany’s energy security.

Worley’s Phase 2 scope includes the installation of a permanent jetty and associated gas import facilities.

This Phase 2 of the FSRU terminal follows DET’s completion with Worley of Phase 1, which integrated LNG into Germany’s energy grid during the European winter of 2022–23.

“This significant LNG project enhances Germany’s energy security and advances its transition to a lower carbon future. We are pleased to build on our existing partnership with DET, demonstrating our project delivery capability across a wide range of project requirements, extending from engineering and procurement to this Phase 2 scope for construction, installation and commissioning,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

To remind, in 2024, RWE handed over the LNG infrastructure built in Brunsbüttel to DET as planned, following the first LNG import flow.

Offshore LNG Coastal/Inland Engineering Activity Europe FSRU Infrastructure Terminal Oil and Gas

