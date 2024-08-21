Subscribe
Search

And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

August 21, 2024

Copyright danviewfinder/AdobeStock
Copyright danviewfinder/AdobeStock

Singapore announced top maritime centre for 11th consecutive year

The Baltic Exchange, in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency, announced the release of the 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (ISCDI) Report. Now in its 11th year, the report ranks the world’s leading shipping centers.

For the 11th consecutive year, Singapore was recognized as the world’s leading shipping center, achieving a score of 96.23 out of 100. 

London once again secured second position with a score of 82.50, followed by Shanghai with a score of 81.84. Hong Kong (79.07) and Dubai (75.64) rounded out the top five, emphasising the strength and importance of these key global shipping hubs. Rotterdam solidified its position as a European leader by maintaining its strong sixth place from 2023 into 2024. 
 
Global rankings of the last decade – 2015 to 2024:

Image caption

Maritime

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Propane Education and Research Council)

Propane Cargo Handling Equipment Safety Tips
(File photo: Port of Monroe)

Michigan Awards $5 Million for Maritime Infrastructure...
(Photo: Greece Coast Guard)

Greek Coast Guard Makes Million Dollar Cocaine Bust
Image courtesy Memorial University Maritime Simulation Center

Simulation Training Profile: Chris Hearn, Memorial...
(Photo: Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force)

$540 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Port Botany
© Timon / Adobe Stock

Saipem Sees Business Opportunities in Green Ammonia,...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

Marsh Launches $50M Port Blockage Insurance Facility

Marsh Launches $50M Port Blockage Insurance Facility

More Chinese Steel Enters India

More Chinese Steel Enters India

Johns Hopkins APL, USCG Team to Address Defense, Maritime Security Challenges

Johns Hopkins APL, USCG Team to Address Defense, Maritime Security Challenges

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ukraine says it hits pontoon bridges in Kursk region with US-made rockets
Ukraine barley exports set for sharp fall in Sept, manufacturers say
China's Xi backs Fijian PM's Pacific strategy ahead of regional meeting