Subscribe
Search

Wilhelmsen Completes Vopak Agencies Acquisition

February 22, 2023

Huib ten Cate, Territory Manager Benelux and Germany, with Simon Edsall, Vice President Northern Europe and Americas (Photo: Wilhelmsen)
Huib ten Cate, Territory Manager Benelux and Germany, with Simon Edsall, Vice President Northern Europe and Americas (Photo: Wilhelmsen)

Wilhelmsen Port Services has completed its acquisition of Vopak Agencies first announced in October 2022.

Vopak Agencies, which has now become a Wilhelmsen group company, is a specialist within both hub services and port agency in the tanker segments in Europe and has extensive experience within their field. As part of the transaction, Wilhelmsen has also acquired 50% of diize, a Vopak developed digital software company aimed at the future of port orchestration.

“This opportunity came at a perfect time for us with our ambitious growth strategy both targeting new segments as well as expansion of services in the port value chain. Now begins the work to bring the knowledge and experience from Vopak Agencies and diize into Wilhelmsen as well as to our global network of customers,” said Neal de Roche, President, Wilhelmsen Port Services.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director of ZeroNorth Bunker

ZeroNorth Acquires Bunker Supplier Software Provider BTS
Sorting out infrastructure, ports and logistics issues will be key as the offshore wind industry scales up to meet the United States’ ambitious targets. (© Solosupremoira / Adobe Stock)

Ports & Logistics: Building A New Energy Industry
© bikemp / Adobe Stock

Italian Union Files Legal Complaint Against Snam's LNG...
Copyright alexlmx/AdobeStock

Container Carriers Brace for a 'Stormy 2023' says Xeneta
Green Bay @ night. Copyright Hairem/AdobeStoc

Port of Green Bay Records 10% Cargo Shipment Drop
Copyright littlewolf1989/AdobeStock

Iron Ore Dips as China Demand Uncertain


Trending Logistics News

© Sunshower Shots / Adobe Stock

Tradepoint Atlantic to Develop Trans-load Facility at Port...
Ports
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US LNG Producers Poised to Leapfrog Rivals with Three New...
Tankers

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Logistics News

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana

Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal

Cepsa to Supply Green Ammonia for Hydrogen at ACE Terminal

Wilhelmsen Completes Vopak Agencies Acquisition

Wilhelmsen Completes Vopak Agencies Acquisition

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News