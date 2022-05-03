28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Weipa Maintenance Dredging Underway

(File photo: NQBP)

Maintenance dredging operations have commenced at the Port of Weipa in Australia, North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) announced.

The trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) Brisbane began work in late April for a dredging program that is expected to last about eight weeks.

“Maintenance dredging works are an integral part of port operations,”  said NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin. “In the same way we maintain roads and rail lines for freight transport, we need to look after our port infrastructure to keep trade flowing. Regular maintenance dredging ensures efficient, navigable shipping depths for our port users. It’s undertaken by port authorities around the world and is critical for maintaining port infrastructure.”

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 35 years.

According to Fertin, the project duration will be longer than usual due to additional material requiring removal after a series of severe weather events.

Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.

The maintenance dredging will be conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions. Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimize the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.

Fertin reminded boaties to take extra care when on the water during the dredging works: “The Brisbane and its support vessels have restricted maneuvering capability. We urge people on the water to pay close attention to displayed warning flags and lights.”

