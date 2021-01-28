28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, January 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 28, 2021

Video: Jumbo Kinetic Transports 1435-tonne Shiploader

(Photo: Jumbo)

Jumbo Shipping recently transported a 1435t shiploader, measuring 135 x 25 x 43 metres, from Vietnam to Canada for the machine’s manufacturer Tenova.

After almost two years of engineering, the Jumbo Kinetic lifted and shipped the gigantic shiploader from Phu My Port to Vancouver.

Having conducted a final loading simulation, the time had come for the engineers to put MV Jumbo Kinetic, a K-class vessel with 3,000t dual lifting capacity, to the real test by loading this super-heavy shiploader onboard.

Based on the size of the unit and the length of its boom, loading this shiploader at Phu My Port, Vietnam was a formidable task, but the dual lift went without a hitch. With stage one of the lifting operation complete, the next step was to temporarily suspend the unit above the deck so that the boom could be retracted to change the center of gravity position. This enabled the vessel’s team to re-rig and then perform a single lift to shift the shiploader to its final stowage position where it could be secured for the sea voyage to Vancouver.

The video below shows the Jumbo Kinetic arriving in Vancouver with the shiploader stowed on deck as well as the loading and discharge operations:

After a 20 day ocean voyage the Jumbo Kinetic arrived at the Neptune terminal in Vancouver and discharge operations got underway. During offloading operations, the team discharged the shiploader while it was half suspended over the water.

The shiploader was then maneuvered onto the pivot point at the quayside and onto the semi-circle shaped rails above the water. It is now in its final position at the Neptune Bulk Terminals in North Vancouver.

(Photo: Jumbo)

