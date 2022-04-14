28960 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, April 15, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 14, 2022

Vessel Monitoring System, AmendTrack, Goes Live

Image courtesy AST

Image courtesy AST

AmendTec announced the official launch of the AmendTrack after an extensive development process with Applied Satellite Technology (AST) and approval by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority.

AmendTrack was developed to be a cost-effective and improved alternative to current systems, operating on Iridium Short Burst Data, effectively making use of the Iridium network but priced significantly lower. 

With competitive prices rising for connectivity and hardware, AmendTec Electrical Engineer Lucah van Geloven said "We are convinced that this can be done differently with equal or better robustness and reliability.” To that end, he said the AmendTrack is equipped with high quality hardware at a low price.

The data sent by the AmendTrack must be processed, so AmendTec's idea was to use Iridium CloudConnect to integrate with Amazon Web Services. After setting up the integration with the airtime provider AST's platform, AmendTec has become the first user of Iridium CloudConnect via AST.

“Thanks to this collaboration, the data from the AmendTrack is processed in a more secure and reliable method. We as AmendTec are proud to be the first user of Iridium CloudConnect through AST. This in turn shows that we stand for innovative and safer technology,” says Stan Geitel, Software Engineer at AmendTec.

While the product is still new, development continues and the aim is to add multiple functionalities to the system, which create added value for the end user. “By keeping the system as modular as possible during the development process, the solutions that the system offers become endless.” says André Das, AmendTec Software Engineer.

Related News

© jdoms / Adobe Stock

US Senate Approves Bill to Ease Export Shipping Backlogs

 (Image: MacGregor)

MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Quadriga Aqua: Concept for the world’s first zero emission mobile aquaculture. Image courtesy Sailing Cargo

Q&A: Uwe Köhler, CEO, Sailing Cargo

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Jack-Up Barge Masters

● N/A

First Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Stewardess

● N/A

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int