Vessel Monitoring System, AmendTrack, Goes Live

AmendTec announced the official launch of the AmendTrack after an extensive development process with Applied Satellite Technology (AST) and approval by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority.

AmendTrack was developed to be a cost-effective and improved alternative to current systems, operating on Iridium Short Burst Data, effectively making use of the Iridium network but priced significantly lower.

With competitive prices rising for connectivity and hardware, AmendTec Electrical Engineer Lucah van Geloven said "We are convinced that this can be done differently with equal or better robustness and reliability.” To that end, he said the AmendTrack is equipped with high quality hardware at a low price.

The data sent by the AmendTrack must be processed, so AmendTec's idea was to use Iridium CloudConnect to integrate with Amazon Web Services. After setting up the integration with the airtime provider AST's platform, AmendTec has become the first user of Iridium CloudConnect via AST.

“Thanks to this collaboration, the data from the AmendTrack is processed in a more secure and reliable method. We as AmendTec are proud to be the first user of Iridium CloudConnect through AST. This in turn shows that we stand for innovative and safer technology,” says Stan Geitel, Software Engineer at AmendTec.

While the product is still new, development continues and the aim is to add multiple functionalities to the system, which create added value for the end user. “By keeping the system as modular as possible during the development process, the solutions that the system offers become endless.” says André Das, AmendTec Software Engineer.