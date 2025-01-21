Vantage Automation v7.2: Next-Level Control for Superior's Cones

Superior Industries, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, announces the release of Vantage Automation version 7.2, the latest evolution of its cone crusher control platform.
Designed to improve the user experience and enhance data gathering for diagnostics, v7.2 delivers a significant upgrade for both Patriot Cone and Dakota Cone Crushers. Improvements include:
“This update underscores the value of strong relationships with dealers and customers,” said Jarrod Adcock, Crushing Equipment Product Manager at Superior Industries. “The improvements are a direct result of their feedback, which is vital to the continuous improvement of Superior’s products.”
Vantage Automation v7.2 is included on all new factory machines as of January 2025 and is available for installation on existing machines. For support and additional details, contact your local Superior dealer.
Superior Industries is a deeply-rooted, privately-owned American manufacturing company whose products play a pivotal role in production and transportation of ingredients used to build the world’s infrastructure. Specialties include crushing, screening, washing, and conveying systems, alongside comprehensive parts and services that support robust construction aggregates production from Rock Face to Load Out. Equipped with one million square feet of manufacturing space and more than 100 engineers, Superior is headquartered in Morris, Minnesota, with four additional production facilities in the United States, plus international manufacturing locations in Canada, Brazil, and Asia.