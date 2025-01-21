Subscribe
Vantage Automation v7.2: Next-Level Control for Superior's Cones

January 21, 2025

(c) Superior Industries
(c) Superior Industries

Superior Industries, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, announces the release of Vantage Automation version 7.2, the latest evolution of its cone crusher control platform.

Designed to improve the user experience and enhance data gathering for diagnostics, v7.2 delivers a significant upgrade for both Patriot Cone and Dakota Cone Crushers. Improvements include:

  • Enhanced User Interface: Redesigned screens provide clear navigation and improved graphics for ease of use.
  • Advanced Diagnostics Options: Individual solenoid testing and improved data recording enhance troubleshooting accuracy and visibility, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.
  • Integrated Solenoid Testing: Eliminates the need for external tools, centralizing diagnostics directly on the touchscreen.
  • Unified Software Platform: Now compatible with Patriot Cone and Dakota Cones, offering streamlined updates and operations for two crusher models.
  • Backwards Compatibility: Available for retrofitting on existing cone crushers manufactured by Superior, making upgrades accessible for current users.

“This update underscores the value of strong relationships with dealers and customers,” said Jarrod Adcock, Crushing Equipment Product Manager at Superior Industries. “The improvements are a direct result of their feedback, which is vital to the continuous improvement of Superior’s products.”

Vantage Automation v7.2 is included on all new factory machines as of January 2025 and is available for installation on existing machines. For support and additional details, contact your local Superior dealer.

Superior Industries is a deeply-rooted, privately-owned American manufacturing company whose products play a pivotal role in production and transportation of ingredients used to build the world’s infrastructure. Specialties include crushing, screening, washing, and conveying systems, alongside comprehensive parts and services that support robust construction aggregates production from Rock Face to Load Out. Equipped with one million square feet of manufacturing space and more than 100 engineers, Superior is headquartered in Morris, Minnesota, with four additional production facilities in the United States, plus international manufacturing locations in Canada, Brazil, and Asia.

Bulk Carriers Ports Marine Equipment Infrastructure Cargo

