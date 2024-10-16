Subscribe
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Names Madiwal as VP of Operations and Supply Chain

October 16, 2024

© Volodymyr Kyrylyuk / Adobe Stock
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announced Captain Shri Madiwal has been appointed as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain, effective immediately.

Madiwal brings more than 30 years of experience in maritime operations and supply chain to the role. He joined the port authority in 2019 as Director Marine Operations and Harbor Master.

Madiwal is a certified Master Mariner—the highest internationally recognized level of seafarer qualification available—and holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University. He sits on the boards of Clear Seas and the International Sailors Society of Canada.  

At the age of 18, he left his home of Mumbai to begin what would be a long and exceptional career at sea which included working his way up to the rank of captain. In 2008, Madiwal transitioned his career to shore-based roles, working in a diverse range of Canadian shipping projects including ship management, ferry operations and shipbuilding. 

Madiwal has been acting Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the port authority since December 2023.

