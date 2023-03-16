Subscribe
Search

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

March 16, 2023

Image courtesy Vale
Image courtesy Vale

After implementing the vessel-to-cloud Vessel Insight technology to Guaibamax Bulk Carriers in 2020, Vale, iron ore producer and charterer of one of the world’s largest fleet of ore carriers, has signed with Kongsberg Digital to install Vessel Insight on four Valemax vessels, a continuation of Vale's investment in technology for efficient vessels, such as the Valemax and Guaibamax freighter classes.

Vale signed the agreement with Kongsberg Digital to implement Vessel Insight Connect to Valemax bulk carriers, which are long-term charted and owned by Asyad Shipping. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight is designed to provide instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and analysis tools. Vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures and aggregates quality data in a cost-effective and secure way.

Vale is expected to use the data gathered from Vessel Insight Connect to check and confirm fuel and emissions savings as part of their Ecoshipping program. "Data analytics is key to measure the performance of the new technologies and make evidence-based strategic decisions," said Rodrigo Bermelho, Shipping Technical Manager at Vale.

Technology Bulk Carriers Navigation Digital Transformation Bulk Carriers Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Aleksandr Lesik / Adobe Stock

Can Ukraine's Grain Corridor Ease the Global Food Crisis?
(Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi to Lead Merged Hydrogen Hub...
Rio Grande container terminal will use ABB Crane OCR to improve data quality and efficiency. Image courtesy Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Taps ABB for Port Efficiency Tools
© toxicoz / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Urges UN and Turkey to Start Talks to Extend Grain...

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana
Source: BIMCO

A Toll of War: Ukraine’s Dry Bulk Exports Plunge 77.8%


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: FueLNG)

First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore
LNG
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Wave of New LNG Export Plants Threatens to Knock Gas...
LNG.Liquid Bulk

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News