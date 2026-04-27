Subscribe
Search

Ukraine Threatens Pushback if Israel Allows Grain Vessel to Dock

April 27, 2026

© Adobe Stock/STOCKSTUDIO
© Adobe Stock/STOCKSTUDIO

Israel risks a diplomatic and legal response from Kyiv if it allows a vessel carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukraine to dock at the port of Haifa, a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters on Monday.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported earlier that the vessel Panormitis, which it said was carrying grain from occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv regards as stolen, was waiting for permission to berth in Haifa.

"If this ship and its cargo isn't rejected, we reserve the right to deploy a full suite of diplomatic and international legal responses," the Ukrainian source said on condition of anonymity.

Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haaretz reported on Sunday that four shipments of grain from occupied Ukraine had already been unloaded in Israel this year.

"The practice of laundering stolen goods is unacceptable, and Israel has essentially shrugged off our demands regarding the previous vessel," the source said.

The source added Kyiv was tracking the vessel, warning that allowing it to dock would have consequences for bilateral relations between Ukraine and Israel.

(Reuters)

Agriculture Exports Ukraine Israel Grain Exports Ports

Related Logistics News

Source: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Weak Start to the Year
© arieldufey - stock.adobe.com

18 Grain Ships Delayed at Quequen Port by Trucker Protest
© Travel man / Adobe Stock

Singapore Launches OCEANS-X to Advance Maritime Digital...
© Douglas / Adobe Stock

USACE Releases Final FY2026 Great Lakes Maintenance...
Source: Pilbara Ports

Construction Begins on Port Hedland Seafarers Centre
© Adobe Stock/boule1301

PSA Singapore Chooses Motorola Solutions’ TETRA Radio...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Trump Grants 90-day Extension to Jones Act Waiver

Trump Grants 90-day Extension to Jones Act Waiver

Raw Sugar Futures Falls After Two-Week High Alongside Coffee, Cocoa

Raw Sugar Futures Falls After Two-Week High Alongside Coffee, Cocoa

US Corn, Wheat, Soy Futures Rise Alongside Crude Oil

US Corn, Wheat, Soy Futures Rise Alongside Crude Oil

Ukraine Threatens Pushback if Israel Allows Grain Vessel to Dock

Ukraine Threatens Pushback if Israel Allows Grain Vessel to Dock

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russian diesel cargoes are redirected from Brazil due to global price surge
Two people killed in train crash on the outskirts of Indonesian Capital
Environmentalists from the Western Balkans demand renewable energy over US gas projects