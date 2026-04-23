HPH Trust Unveils Hong Kong’s First Autonomous Truck Fleet

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) has launched its inaugural autonomous truck fleet in Hong Kong, a zero-emission vehicle designed for efficient container transport at its terminals.

The trucks, designed without a driver’s cab, operate seamlessly alongside conventional vehicles. Powered by AI-driven algorithms, binocular cameras, advanced sensors and precise positioning systems, they deliver 24/7 all-weather performance, with built-in obstacle detection and emergency response systems.

Currently, six units of trucks are in operation at Terminal 4. HPH Trust plans to expand its fleet and enhance its green technology portfolio to further advance sustainability across terminal operations, including the introduction of e-trucks, e-reachstackers and associated battery swapping stations.

Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer of HPH Trust and Managing Director of HIT, said “Today, we are not just launching a fleet of trucks; we are launching a new generation of port technology. These AI-powered, 5G-connected Autonomous Trucks are designed to operate seamlessly alongside conventional vehicles, marking a significant step forward for Hong Kong as a smart, green maritime hub. This initiative advances the smart transformation of the logistics industry in line with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and aligns with the HKSAR Government’s Green Port Development policies. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pioneering the future of smart and sustainable port operations in Hong Kong.”



