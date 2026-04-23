Subscribe
Search

HPH Trust Unveils Hong Kong’s First Autonomous Truck Fleet

April 23, 2026

Source: HPH Trust
Source: HPH Trust

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) has launched its inaugural autonomous truck fleet in Hong Kong, a zero-emission vehicle designed for efficient container transport at its terminals.

The trucks, designed without a driver’s cab, operate seamlessly alongside conventional vehicles. Powered by AI-driven algorithms, binocular cameras, advanced sensors and precise positioning systems, they deliver 24/7 all-weather performance, with built-in obstacle detection and emergency response systems.

Currently, six units of trucks are in operation at Terminal 4. HPH Trust plans to expand its fleet and enhance its green technology portfolio to further advance sustainability across terminal operations, including the introduction of e-trucks, e-reachstackers and associated battery swapping stations.

Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer of HPH Trust and Managing Director of HIT, said “Today, we are not just launching a fleet of trucks; we are launching a new generation of port technology. These AI-powered, 5G-connected Autonomous Trucks are designed to operate seamlessly alongside conventional vehicles, marking a significant step forward for Hong Kong as a smart, green maritime hub. This initiative advances the smart transformation of the logistics industry in line with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and aligns with the HKSAR Government’s Green Port Development policies. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pioneering the future of smart and sustainable port operations in Hong Kong.”

Technology Autonomous Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

© Travel man / Adobe Stock

Singapore Launches OCEANS-X to Advance Maritime Digital...
© Adobe Stock/boule1301

PSA Singapore Chooses Motorola Solutions’ TETRA Radio...
Copyright Mr Doomits/AdobeStock

How the MV Estonia Disaster Reshaped Passenger Ship Safety
© TraPac

ABB to Supply New Cranes, Systems Upgrade for Trapac Los...
Late last year, the U.S. Army put Greensea IQ’s Everclean to the test. What did it find? A hull cleaning operation that would have taken a week with diver’s in the water was reduced to six hours. Image courtesy U.S. Army Colonel Rachael Hoagland

Green Tech: Rise of the [Hull Clening] Robots
© Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons to Represent Brazilian Port Industry at...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Sponsored

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Why More Material Handling Fleets Are Trading Diesel for the Power and Savings of Propane

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Weak Start to the Year

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Weak Start to the Year

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Harbor Craft Pilot Study Launched in Singapore

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Harbor Craft Pilot Study Launched in Singapore

BIMCO Warns of Hormuz Toll Scam

BIMCO Warns of Hormuz Toll Scam

HPH Trust Unveils Hong Kong’s First Autonomous Truck Fleet

HPH Trust Unveils Hong Kong’s First Autonomous Truck Fleet

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Airline cancels flights due to Middle East conflict
The fire at Russia's Tuapse Oil Terminal has been brought under control
Panama Canal says $1 million-plus auction slots reflect temporary surge in demand