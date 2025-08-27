Trump Tariffs Reroute Brazilian Beef to Mexico

Mexico has overtaken the U.S. as the second largest importer of Brazil's beef after the imposition of tariffs by President Donald Trump on August 6 affected shipments from the world's largest exporter, Brazilian beef lobby Abiec said on Wednesday.



Brazilian beef, which was already subject to a U.S. import tax of 26.4% outside of an exempt quota, now faces an additional 50% levy.



Between August 1-25, Brazil exported 10,200 metric tons of beef to Mexico worth $58.8 million, according to Abiec data. Shipments from Brazil to the U.S. totaled 7,800 tons, worth $43.6 million, and were also below the 7,900 tons sent to both Russia and Chile.



Abiec said beef shipments to Mexico have been growing. In the first seven months of the year, Brazil exported 67,659 tons of beef to the country, worth $365 million, nearly triple the volume from the same period last year.



That also compares with around 46,000 tons shipped to Mexico in all of 2024 and just over 5,000 tons in 2023, Abiec said, adding that Brazil aims to increase the number of meatpacking plants authorized to export to the country.



For January-July, Brazil's biggest beef export destinations were China, the U.S., Chile, and Mexico.



A Brazilian government mission is visiting Mexico this week. Abiec said one of its priorities is to negotiate a free trade agreement, and noted the importance of renewing the so-called Package Against Inflation and High Prices in Mexico (Pacic) for two years.



Asked whether Mexico could replace the U.S., Abiec said the U.S. is a large and extremely important market for Brazilian beef exporters.



"We continue to engage in dialogue with the Brazilian government and U.S. importers so that the trade relationship is fully re-established," Abiec said.



(Reuters)



