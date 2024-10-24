PSA to Trial Amperesand’s Solid-state Transformer Technology

In a significant move towards sustainable logistics, PSA unboXed, the innovation and corporate venture capital branch of PSA International, has partnered with Amperesand, a provider of grid infrastructure solutions. Together, they are launching a pilot project aimed at enhancing decarbonization efforts in port operations.

The trial will test Amperesand’s cutting-edge solid-state transformer (SST) technology at the Port of Singapore, coinciding with PSA's plans to establish new charging facilities for its electric prime movers. This collaboration underscores a commitment to greener practices within the logistics sector.

Amperesand’s SST technology is designed for high-efficiency, safe charging of electric fleets. It features advanced silicon carbide (SiC) devices and proprietary high-frequency modules, optimizing power flow and minimizing strain on the grid while maintaining a compact design. The system is not only bi-directional but also smart, facilitating optimal energy distribution and supporting innovative applications like vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions.

The pilot project will kick off with a one-year Proof of Value (PoV) phase slated for mid-2025. During this period, the partnership aims to collect data on the technology’s performance and cost-effectiveness in charging PSA's electric fleet, with the goal of advancing further electrification initiatives at the port.

“This initiative with Amperesand aligns with our broader objective of integrating innovative technologies to future-proof our infrastructure. By evaluating solid-state transformer technology at PSA Singapore, we aim to gain strategic insights that could inform our approach to sustainable electrification and operational resilience in the future,” said Nelson Quek, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International.

Alvin Foo, Head of Technology and Sustainability Solutions, PSA Singapore & Head of PSA unboXed, said, “Following our preliminary assessment, PSA finds Amperesand’s SST technology promising and I look forward to the positive outcomes from the PoV trial as it has the potential to enhance our efforts in sustainable electrification at the port. PSA will continue to explore innovative technologies such as SST, as we collaborate with like-minded partners to deliver long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

“PSA has long been recognized worldwide as a leader in port operations. With PSA's expertise and support, we look forward to demonstrating the value of Amperesand’s SST solutions in providing intelligent grid interfaces for fleet charging applications,” said Phil Inagaki, Interim CEO Amperesand.