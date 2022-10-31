29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 31, 2022

Training the Next Generation of Maritime Cyber Warriors

Copyright denisismagilov/AdobeStock

The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium scheduled to be held November 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory, will feature a panel discussion entitled "Training the Next Generation of Maritime Cyber Warriors."

The cyber threats to the maritime environment are increasing in scope and magnitude while the talent stream struggles to keep up. This panel will address some of the innovative ways in which the next generation of cyber warriors are being prepared by expanding experiential learning through directed practical experience. Included with the panel will be an overview of a Department of Energy program called CyberForce, an annual, weekend long competition between teams of college students who play the role of attackers and defenders of a simulated energy infrastructure. In addition, the panel will delve into successful programs, both past and present, to identify common key concepts to inform the future training of the Maritime Cyber Warriors.
Constantine Macris, Instructor Cyber Systems, United States Coast Guard Academy

Moderated by Scott Blough, Mandiant, the panel includes: Dr. Kevin Jones, Executive Dean, University of Plymouth; Dr. Harry Cooper, Professor of Cybersecurity, American Public University System; and Bane Adkins, Information Security Analyst II at SpaceX.


