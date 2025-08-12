Subscribe
Blue Water Announces New CEO

August 12, 2025

© Anne Skov, Chairman of Blue Water Foundation, Thomas Bek, CEO Blue Water, Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of Blue Water. © Blue Water
Thomas Bek, who has been with Blue Water for 29 years, is taking over as CEO from Søren Nørgaard Thomsen, who is leaving the transport and logistics group after seven years.

There has been significant development at the Danish transport and logistics group since 2018, when Søren Nørgaard Thomsen took over as CEO. Turnover has nearly doubled, earnings have increased, and the number of employees and offices has increased to 2,700 and nearly 80, respectively. This year, the group embarked on a new strategy and reorganization, which in the coming years will take the Esbjerg-based company further forward and upwards in the global transport and logistics market.

Thomas Bek, who has spent the last three years in senior management as COO of the Energy, Ports & Project Division, takes up his new position as CEO today, August 12, 2025. Thomas Bek began his career at Blue Water as a freight forwarding trainee 29 years ago and has worked his way up in the company's management team.

"Thomas Bek has a deep understanding of and knowledge about the entire Blue Water business: commercially, operationally and financially – and he is one of the strongest ambassadors for Blue Water's unique values and culture. We believe that now is the right time to put Thomas Bek at the helm of Blue Water as we set out to achieve the goals of our ambitious 2030 strategy," adds Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board.

Strategically, the focus is on three areas: employees, customers and the bottom line. On the employee side, Blue Water wants to maintain and strengthen its position as an attractive workplace with high employee satisfaction and good opportunities for development and career advancement. A strong customer focus has always been the trademark of the company, and in the coming years, both existing and new customers can continue to expect high service and customized solutions that create value. Finally, the profitability rate will be continuously improved through optimization, solid business acumen and increased market share.

"I am very pleased and honored by the trust shown by the Board of Directors – and the owners – with this appointment. I approach the task with pride and humility, and I will do my best to lead this unique company inits continued positive development, in close cooperation with the rest of the management and all the colleagues around in Blue Water," said Bek.

“Throughout my employment, I have experienced firsthand how important the fundamental values and culture are for everyone in Blue Water. I therefore see it as one of my most important tasks to maintain and develop the values and culture in cooperation with the board, the Skov family and all the Blue Water colleagues,” he added.

