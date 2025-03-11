Trade Tech Aims for UAE Security Filing Compliance

Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, is actively working toward compliance with the UAE’s new Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) Program which will become effective June 25, 2025.

This new security filing regulation, managed by the UAE’s National Advance Information Center (NAIC), mandates the electronic submission of cargo details at least 24 hours prior to vessel loading at origin ports.

According to Bryn Heimbeck, Trade Tech’s President and Co-Founder, the UAE is among the latest countries to implement such measures, reflecting a broader global movement toward standardized pre-departure security filings.

"Governments worldwide are prioritizing safe and transparent supply chains and submitting cargo data 24 hours before departure is becoming the standard way of doing business. Trade Tech’s platform is designed to support this evolving landscape, ensuring seamless compliance across jurisdictions."

Trade Tech has begun the process of building the functionality for the new requirements and connections and is confident that it will have full certification in place well in advance of the implementation. Trade Tech has experience with similar global regulatory requirements, such as the EU’s Import Control System 2 (ICS2) ENS or the United States’ Importer Security Filing (ISF).

Key Requirements of UAE’s MPCI Program:

• Electronic cargo data (Bill of Lading details) must be submitted 24 hours prior to loading at origin.

• Master Vessel Operators, Freight Forwarders, Master Loaders, and Co-Loaders are all required to file declarations.

• Forwarders must clearly identify the actual shipper and consignee in their filings.

• Master Vessel Operators must verify forwarder declarations prior to cargo loading.

• Filers must update transshipment details with the actual vessel name and departure date.

• Declarations will be required for UAE-destined cargo, transshipment cargo, and stay-on-board cargo.

Trade Tech has the capacity to provide cargo security filing in more than 35 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, and 27 countries across the EU.

As governments worldwide adopt standardized pre-departure filing requirements to enhance security and efficiency, Trade Tech’s platform ensures seamless data exchange across jurisdictions.



