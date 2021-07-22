28892 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, July 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 22, 2021

Trade Recovery: Port of Rotterdam Freight Volumes Rise

Credit: Kalyakan/AdobeStock

Credit: Kalyakan/AdobeStock

Freight volumes in the port of Rotterdam rose 5.8% on a yearly basis in the first half of 2021, as international trade recovered from its coronavirus slump, Europe's largest sea port said on Thursday.

Traffic took a big hit from COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, and despite its recovery, throughput is still not back at levels seen before the outbreak of the pandemic, port authorities said.

Improvement was most notable in the shipment of iron ore and coal, which increased more than a third from a year ago on strong demand from steel factories in Germany.

Container freight was up almost 9%, despite problems caused by the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March, disrupting global trade.

Traffic to and from Rotterdam is set to increase further in the coming months as economic growth recovers across the globe, the port said, although the coronavirus remained a cause of concern.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 © Martin Bergsma / Adobe Stock

EU to Add Shipping to Its Carbon Trading Market

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Maintenance/Construction Technician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int