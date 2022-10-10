29005 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 10, 2022

Trade Group ABP Names Morris Head of Corporate Affairs

Tim Morris (Photo: ABP)

Trade group the Associated British Ports (ABP) announced on Monday that it has appointed Tim Morris as Group Head of Corporate Affairs. He will join ABP on November 28.

Morris is currently CEO at UK Major Ports Group where he has led the industry trade association for the last five years. Prior to that, he held a number of senior communications, sustainability and strategy roles in the industrial group Tata Steel. Before ports and steel, Morris spent six years with McKinsey in their strategy and corporate finance team.

At ABP, Morris will lead all aspects of Corporate Affairs including government relations, media relations and external communications.

Julian Walker, ABP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “ABP is delighted that Tim has agreed to join the team. He brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. Tim will play a critical role to help deliver our ambitious growth strategy and the leading role ABP will play in enabling the UK’s energy transition.”

Morris commented, “I’m excited to be joining ABP at this point. As the UK’s largest port operator they’re playing a leading role in enabling the trade we all rely on, boosting growth and opportunity and providing the foundations for a more sustainable future. Corporate affairs has a key part to play in achieving these crucial goals both for ABP and the UK. I’m looking forward to getting started alongside the great team at ABP.”

