TOTE Goes Live with Tideworks TOS in Jacksonville

Terminal operating system (TOS) solutions provider Tideworks Technology Inc. announced the go-live of its new marine solution, Mainsail 10 with TOTE, LLC at its Jacksonville terminal.

The go-live is Tideworks’ first cloud-based deployment of Mainsail 10 and marks another remote implementation of its solutions. The company will continue offering remote deployments to provide terminal operators with TOS solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tideworks said it engineered Mainsail 10 to provide terminal operators with increased flexibility. The new TOS is a high performing management tool that supports seamless integrations with third-party systems, and the ability to scale to adapt to changing operational needs. The marine TOS provides rapid access to and management of real-time data to improve decision making and increase the flow of cargo through the terminal, while also reducing costs.

TOTE Jacksonville is the first TOTE terminal to deploy Mainsail 10. The TOS is being hosted and supported in the Tideworks Cloud. Tideworks’ integration of Mainsail 10 at the Jacksonville terminal replaced Mainsail Vanguard that TOTE implemented in late 2015. The Jacksonville terminal is also utilizing Tideworks Spinnaker Planning Management System and Traffic Control.

TOTE has deployed a variety of Tideworks’ solutions, which allow TOTE terminals to quickly tailor interfaces as needed and integrate the new Mainsail 10 TOS with its existing systems.

Tideworks provided implementation services for the go-live at Jacksonville on a fully remote basis. This included project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. Tideworks will continue to offer TOTE ongoing maintenance and support services, which include 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

Mainsail 10 went live at TOTE Jacksonville in September 2020. TOTE plans to go-live with Mainsail 10 at its terminal in Tacoma, Wash. in 2021 and its terminal in Anchorage, Alaska in 2022.