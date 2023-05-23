Subscribe
Search

TotalEnergies Prepares for Mozambique LNG Restart

May 23, 2023

© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

French energy company TotalEnergies will make good on an action plan to address the rights of residents near its Mozambique LNG project over the summer, the oil major said on Tuesday, taking a step closer towards a restart.

"At this time there is no date for a restart, although the project partners take note of the report and note the security improvements on the ground," a TotalEnergies spokesperson said.

"An action plan has been decided upon based on the (rights)report's conclusions, and this plan will now be implemented."

TotalEnergies holds a leading 26.5% stake in the development, which was halted in 2021 after Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked civilians in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province where the liquefied natural gas project is located.

The action plan was put together based upon the findings of a commissioned report prepared by humanitarian action expert Jean-Christophe Rufin. The report, published on Tuesday, noted that while armed conflict is expected to continue, the danger zones were now located to the south and west of the Mozambique LNG site itself.

The action plan will be overseen by Rufin and includes remunerating displaced families by July, building new houses by the end of summer, improving access to fishing, renegotiating relations with security forces, and creating a foundation to improve local life with a multiannual budget of $200 million.

Energy services group Saipem previously said it had been notified by TotalEnergies to prepare for a gradual restart of the project beginning in July, while TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said last month that renegotiating costs with local contractors was the last step before a relaunch.

Mozambique LNG was initially expected to deliver its first LNG cargo in 2024, with plans to produce up to 43 million tonnes of gas annually.

The project's other shareholders are Mozambique's ENH, Japan's Mitsui & Co., Thailand's PTTEP and Indian firms ONGC Videsh, Bharat Petroleum and Oil India Ltd.


(Reuters - Reporting by America Hernandez; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Natural Gas Africa Infrastructure Activity

Related Logistics News

'3 Cargo Tank LNGC' which SHI first unveiled at the Road Show. Image courtesy Samsung Heavy Industries

SHI European 'Road Show' Showcases New Ship Designs
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar Delivers Electric Reachstacker to Cabooter
(Image: Alaska LNG)

Alaska LNG Project Clears Legal Hurdle
© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

India Eyes Green Hydrogen Bunkering at Major Ports by 2035
File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting's clamshell dredge Dale Pyatt works in Boston in 2019. (Photo: USACE)

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract
Source: Port of Newcastle

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct


Trending Logistics News

© scharfsinn86 / Adobe Stock

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green...
Renewable Energy
Source: Maritime UK

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

Ship Grounded in Suez Canal

Ship Grounded in Suez Canal

Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use

Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO

Maritime UK Appoints New CEO

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green Hydrogen for Shipping

Report: Global South Could Produce More than Enough Green Hydrogen for Shipping

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News