Total Joins Maersk-led Shipping Decarbonization Project

French oil major Total said it will contribute to a project led by shipping giant Maersk aiming to develop new alternative fuels and carbon neutral solutions for ships.

The nonprofit Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping was formed in 2020 as the maritime industry continues efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. The center will create overviews of decarbonization pathways, accelerate the development of selected decarbonizing fuels and powering technologies, and support the establishment of regulatory, financial and commercial means to enable transformation. In addition to A.P. Møller - Mærsk, founding partners include ABS, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Line and Siemens Energy.

As a strategic partner Total said it will directly contribute through secondments of R&D and Shipping experts as well as sharing test equipment on strategic programs. Furthermore, it will join the Advisory Board providing strategic and technical guidance for the further development of center activities.

Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Chief Technology Officer, Total, said, “This partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center is a further step of our global R&D effort on decarbonization, which encompasses both internal R&D programs and participations into several industry initiatives and international coalitions.”

Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President Shipping, Total Trading & Shipping, said, “Total shares the ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, together with society, for its global operations As a broad energy company, we are actively working on improving the environmental footprint of the maritime industry and today we reaffirm our support to this key sector. The Center will pave the way towards a greener shipping for the benefit of the whole industry as well as for our own chartering activities.”

Bo Cerup-Simonsen CEO of Maersk Mc Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said, “Decarbonizing shipping can only be achieved through comprehensive collaboration across maritime and energy sectors. Total share our vision of a zero-carbon maritime industry and acknowledgement of the vast effort required to get there. In joining the Center, they bring onboard vital experience and knowledge contributing to establish projects and activities that will accelerate the development of tomorrow’s solution.”

The center announced its management team in November.