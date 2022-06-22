28980 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 22, 2022

Total AMS Bags Port Hedland Piles Refurbishment Contract

(Photo: Pibara Ports Authority)

(Photo: Pibara Ports Authority)

Total AMS, part of the TAMS Group, has been awarded the contract for the Port of Port Hedland Berth 1 piles refurbishment, the Pibara Ports Authority said.

As part of the project, piles will be refurbished and a pile wrapping system will be installed as a preventative strategy to extend the structure's life by at least 20 years.

Approximately 92% of the contract value is expected to be spent in Western Australia.

Work is due to commence in June and take approximately six months to complete.

These works are part of a $10 million project that will help ensure our port infrastructure remains safe and reliable for decades to come.

