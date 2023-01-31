Subscribe
Search

Titan Acquires Pair of LNG Carriers for Bunkering Capability Retrofit

January 31, 2023

The 12,000 cbm Seapeak Vision, due to join Titan's fleet in March 2023. Image: Titan
The 12,000 cbm Seapeak Vision, due to join Titan's fleet in March 2023. Image: Titan

Titan, the independent supplier of low and zero-emission fuels, acquired two small scale LNG carriers – the Seapeak Unikum and Seapeak Vision – from Seapeak, the Canadian gas transportation company formerly known as Teekay LNG Partners. The vessels will be retrofitted to ensure suitable LNG bunkering capabilities, enabling them to both transport and bunker LNG, liquefied biomethane (LBM), and in the longer-term hydrogen derived e-methane (e-LNG).

Both sister vessels have a cargo capacity of 12,000 ccbm and measure 152 x 19.8m. The vessels will join Titan’s fleet in March this year. They will operate in the Mediterranean and Northwestern Europe and will cater for increased demand for LNG and LBM (bio-LNG) in these regions.

The vessels and the retrofit are financed by Sole Shipping Group through a long-term bareboat charter leasing structure. Sole Shipping Group is a major European provider of financial leasing structures. Titan was advised on this transaction by Endegeest Consulting BV.

“Retrofitting these ships so that they can trade and bunker LNG, LBM, and in the longer-term hydrogen derived e-methane, offers Titan even more flexibility in its clean fuel operations," said Douwe de Jong, fleet development director, Titan. "The team is currently specifying the upgrades and finding a suitable shipyard for the retrofit work.”

The announcement of this vessel acquisition follows the recent news from Robert Habeck, vice chancellor of Germany and a member of the German green party, that Germany has granted a total of €62 million to a partnership of three companies, including Titan, for the construction of the Titan Krios new build LNG bunker vessels.

Shipbuilding Ship Repair & Conversion LNG Infrastructure Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Klaus Heim, CEO, WinGD. Image courtesy WinGD

Planning Starts on Series of 10 Ammonia Fueled Bulk...
© Pawinee / Adobe Stock

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore
Methanol bunkering in progress. The bunker vessel Stolt Sandpiper alongside the Stena Germanica at Stena Line's Germany terminal in the Port of Gothenburg. Photo: Gothenburg Port Authority.

Methanol Bunkering Carried Out in the Port of Gothenburg
(Image: LNG Canada)

Electricity Constraints Force Canada's First LNG Terminal...
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana)

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
Marc Broussard (Photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development...


Trending Logistics News

Copyright creativenature.nl/AdobeStock

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments
Ports
© Pawinee / Adobe Stock

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore
Energy

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Logistics News

Western Tankers Ramp Up Russian Oil Shipments

Western Tankers Ramp Up Russian Oil Shipments

Log-In Logística Intermodal taps Nautilus Labs for Digital Solutions

Log-In Logística Intermodal taps Nautilus Labs for Digital Solutions

Titan Acquires Pair of LNG Carriers for Bunkering Capability Retrofit

Titan Acquires Pair of LNG Carriers for Bunkering Capability Retrofit

Iron Ore Dips as China Demand Uncertain

Iron Ore Dips as China Demand Uncertain

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News