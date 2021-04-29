28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 29, 2021

Three More Ever Given Crew Members Cleared to Go Home

© Slobodan / Adobe Stock

© Slobodan / Adobe Stock

Three crew members aboard the cargo vessel that blocked global shipping in the Suez Canal last month will be allowed to return home, the ship’s manager said on Thursday.

The Ever Given has been anchored in a lake between two sections of the canal since being dislodged on March 29 and is caught in a legal dispute linked to a $916 compensation claim made by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against the ship’s Japanese owner.

“Our utmost priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our crew. We are in regular contact with them and their families, offering all necessary support,” said Ian Beveridge, the CEO of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM).

“While we are hoping that the vessel and her crew will be able to resume the voyage as soon as possible, we are incredibly proud of our master and crew who have and continue to perform their duties to the highest standards with exceptional professionalism under difficult circumstances,” he added.

Two other crew members left the ship earlier in April due to urgent personal circumstances, the SCA said.


(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Jonathan Saul. Writing by Nadine Awadalla. Editing by Mark Potter)

Related News

Emily Penn at the helm. © Eleanor Church Larkrise Pictures

A look inside Emily Penn’s eXXpedition

 Nils Aden (Photo: Harren & Partner)

Harren & Partner Names Nils Aden Managing Director

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 © Claude / Adobe Stock

Industry Urges Government to End Montreal Dockworkers Strike

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Project Manager/Sr. Naval Architect

● Technology Associates Inc. ● New Orleans, LA, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Mechanical / Systems Project Engineer

● Port Macquarie, NSW, Australia

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int