Subscribe
Search

APM Terminals Callao Gets Green Light for Development Works

November 15, 2023

(Photo: APM Terminals)
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Callao in Peru announced it has received environmental authorization to start Stage 3ª development Works at the Multipurpose North Terminal. 

The operator said its approach to environmental management received approval from the General Directorate of Environmental Affairs (DGAAM) of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

APM Terminals Callao, together with the approval of the technical file by the National Port Authority (APN), can now proceed with the redesign of the northern terminal.

Works will include the construction of a battery of vertical silos for free-flowing clean grains with a capacity of 60,000 tons, two continuous grain unloaders, 2.13 hectares of paving and significant improvements to the access gate for general cargo. 

"APM Terminals Callao and our shareholders have received with satisfaction approval, from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, of the environmental approach necessary for the execution of this great port investment. This will enable us to close infrastructure gaps in the country," said Lars Vang Christensen, CEO of APM Terminals Callao.

Although it is contractually foreseen that the investments corresponding to these works will amount to US$69 million, APM Terminals Callao and its shareholders will increase the amount to US$95 million at this stage, the company said.

Ports Infrastructure Terminals Americas Port Development Souh America

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes Delivers Cranes for Brazilian Port Expansion...
(Image: Sempra)

US Appeals Court Scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG Emissions...
(Photo: Patrick Loch / USACE)

Mississippi River Lowered Near Minneapolis for Dam...
Emilia Sánchez (Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland appoints its first woman Director of...
(Photo: Port of Vancouver USA)

New Soda Ash Shipping Facility to be Built in Vancouver,...
(Photo: Port of Brownsville)

Port of Brownsville Receives $11.5 Million Infrastructure...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Bringing the Capital Construction Fund Program Ashore

Bringing the Capital Construction Fund Program Ashore

UECC's EU ETS Solution Brings Clarity to Emission Costs

UECC's EU ETS Solution Brings Clarity to Emission Costs

OOCL Reports Scam Risk

OOCL Reports Scam Risk

Peel Ports Extends Liverpool Steel Terminal

Peel Ports Extends Liverpool Steel Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News