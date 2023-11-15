APM Terminals Callao Gets Green Light for Development Works

APM Terminals Callao in Peru announced it has received environmental authorization to start Stage 3ª development Works at the Multipurpose North Terminal.

The operator said its approach to environmental management received approval from the General Directorate of Environmental Affairs (DGAAM) of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

APM Terminals Callao, together with the approval of the technical file by the National Port Authority (APN), can now proceed with the redesign of the northern terminal.

Works will include the construction of a battery of vertical silos for free-flowing clean grains with a capacity of 60,000 tons, two continuous grain unloaders, 2.13 hectares of paving and significant improvements to the access gate for general cargo.

"APM Terminals Callao and our shareholders have received with satisfaction approval, from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, of the environmental approach necessary for the execution of this great port investment. This will enable us to close infrastructure gaps in the country," said Lars Vang Christensen, CEO of APM Terminals Callao.

Although it is contractually foreseen that the investments corresponding to these works will amount to US$69 million, APM Terminals Callao and its shareholders will increase the amount to US$95 million at this stage, the company said.