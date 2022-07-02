28984 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 2, 2022

Techcross moves Japan Office from Fukuyama to Osaka

Photo courtesy Techcross

Photo courtesy Techcross

Techcross, a manufacturer of ballast water management system, announced on July 1, 2022, that it would move its Japanese office located in Fukuyama to Osaka.

The Techcross ballast water management system has already been installed on more than 1,000 Japanese ships, occupying the largest market share in Japan. Techcross explained that its office has moved to the Osaka area, where transportation is convenient, for quick and thorough customer response, as it is expected that there will be more ship management requests and after-sales service issues from ships that have installed the system. In addition, long-term resident engineers were dispatched from the Korean head office, and based on this, Techcross is focusing on training local after-sales service partners as well as nurturing new engineers, aiming for perfect localization of after-sales services.

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 RJ Steenstra (Photo: PortsToronto)

PortsToronto Names Steenstra President & CEO

 Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 The (current) world’s largest floating offshore wind farm; Kincardine. Sitting off north east Scotland, it has 9.5MW turbines on semisubmersible type foundations moored to the seabed. Photo from Cobra Group.

Offshore Renewable Energy: A Port Puzzle for Floating Offshore Wind

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● Belfast

SHIP SAFETY MANAGER

● Bristol

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int